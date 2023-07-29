Accused in Metro Vancouver car death pleads not guilty

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Eoghan Byrne was killed on June 19, 2022.

The man accused in the Vancouver driving death of an Irish tech worker in June 2022 has pleaded not guilty

Eoghan Byrne and a friend were crossing West 4th Avenue at Arbutus Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 19, 2022, when he was struck and killed.

The driver failed to stop or offer assistance, police alleged.

Alexandre Romero-Arata, 27, was charged with criminal negligence causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and public mischief.

He appeared via video before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Nancy Phillips for arraignment.

Romero-Arata elected trial by provincial court judge, meaning there would be no jury. The trial is expected to last three days.



The case was adjourned to Aug. 5 to set a pre-trial conference day.

Const. Tania Visintin said at the time that the Vancouver Police Department spent months gathering evidence in Byrne’s death.