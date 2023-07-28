Creston RCMP searching for woman who has multiple warrants issued for arrest

Photo: RCMP

The Creston RCMP said they are actively searching for a woman who is wanted on four outstanding warrants on Friday.

Police say Brittany Dewing is wanted for four counts of theft under $5000, all related to shoplifting at businesses in Creston.

Dewing is described as standing 5’3, with purple-dyed hair, a medium build, weighing 200 lbs and green eyes

RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dewing.

Cst. Brett Urano, Creston RCMP Media Relations Officer said Dewing will change her hair colour and appearance to avoid detection and is actively evading police.

The RCMP requests that if you see Dewing, or know her whereabouts, to call the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

