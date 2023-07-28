Fatal shooting in Richmond possibly linked gang conflict: IHIT

Photo: IHIT Ravinder Samra, 36, died in shooting in Richmond city centre on Thursday.

A 36-year-old Richmond man has been identified as a victim of Thursday’s fatal shooting.

Initial investigation shows the shooting that shook Richmond on July 27 may have been targeted and associated with the B.C. gang conflict, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The victim, Ravinder Samra, was a Richmond resident known to police.

Richmond RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services found Samra around 5:45 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds when responding to reports of shots fired on Minler Road near Blundell and Gilbert roads.

Samra succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to IHIT, a car engulfed in flames found along Blundell Road near Highway 99 is believed to be connected to the shooting.

“These are unsettling incidents for members of our community. I urge anyone who wishes to talk to someone to contact Victim Services and IHIT investigators,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi.

IHIT is in the early stages of its investigation.

Police are looking for witnesses, dashcam or CCTV footage from the 8000 block of Minler Road between 2 and 6 p.m. and from the 12000 block of Blundell Road between 5 and 6 p.m. on July 27.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].