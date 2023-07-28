BC Hydro adds new fast charging site in Kootenays

Photo: BC Hydro

Electric vehicle drivers now have more charging options in the Kootenays.

BC Hydro has added a new 50-kilowatt charging unit, effectively doubling the number of chargers at its electric vehicle fast charging site in Nakusp.

“An important part of our CleanBC climate plan is helping people make the switch from a gas-powered vehicle to one that runs on B.C.’s clean electricity – whether you’re driving around a city, a small town, or a more remote area of our vast and beautiful province,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

“This new electric vehicle charger in Nakusp continues our work with BC Hydro and other partners to make cleaner options more accessible and affordable for all British Columbians.”

The BC Hydro site in Nakusp was acquired at the Visitor Information Centre in November of 2022.

“This expanded charge site in Nakusp will support electric vehicle tourism along Highway 6 in the West Kootenay region,” says Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West. “The site has newly installed lighting to enhance safety for all users and is convenient for drivers visiting the local business community.”

Initially, the site was built with one 50-kilowatt charging unit which can add 50 kilometres of driving to an average electric vehicle in about 10 minutes.

Then on July 26, an additional 50-kilowatt charging unit was brought into service. This updated location also includes a curbless design and lower displays on the new charger for better accessibility.