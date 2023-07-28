218576
Superyacht worth $100M spotted in Vancouver

Maria Diment / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 439055

An expensive superyacht has been anchored in Vancouver waters over the past several days. 

Owned by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, the 203-foot-long Anawa yacht is worth $100 million US dollars, with annual running costs of approximately $10 million, and is currently sitting in English Bay -- its final destination -- arriving on July 25 from Garden Bay on the Sunshine Coast. 

The massive yacht was custom-designed and built in 2020 by Damen Yachting and is one of the company's "long-range, luxury expedition" SeaXplorer class crafts. 

It can carry 12 guests and 20 crew and has a helideck and helicopter hanger that houses a Helibras 350 helicopter. 

