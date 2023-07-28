Superyacht worth $100M spotted in Vancouver

Photo: Doug Farmer/Facebook The Anawa superyacht was spotted in Vancouver's English Bay after arriving on July 25, 2023, from Garden Bay on the Sunshine Coast.

An expensive superyacht has been anchored in Vancouver waters over the past several days.

Owned by Brazilian billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, the 203-foot-long Anawa yacht is worth $100 million US dollars, with annual running costs of approximately $10 million, and is currently sitting in English Bay -- its final destination -- arriving on July 25 from Garden Bay on the Sunshine Coast.

The massive yacht was custom-designed and built in 2020 by Damen Yachting and is one of the company's "long-range, luxury expedition" SeaXplorer class crafts.

It can carry 12 guests and 20 crew and has a helideck and helicopter hanger that houses a Helibras 350 helicopter.