Quesnel youths' car stolen at gunpoint

The RCMP are asking the public to keep an eye out for a vehicle stolen from two Quesnel youths at gunpoint.

It's described as a grey 2013 Chevrolet Malibu with B.C. license plate SJ946R. It was last seen heading south on Highway 97 toward Kersley early morning Thursday.

Quesnel RCMP said the youths were in the parking lot of the 7-11 convenience store on Maple Drive when sometime before 2:46 a.m. a male and a female presented a firearm and demand their wallets and car keys. The youths complied and the two took off in the car.

While responding to the call, police located the vehicle travelling along Plywood Hill on Johnston Avenue. When police activated their lights and sirens, the car took off through the Johnston Subdivision and then south on Highway 97. A pursuit was initiated called off as the car sped toward Kersley due to concerns about public safety.

The male suspect was described as six feet tall, skinny, and wearing a black hoody and a white dirt bike helmet. The female suspect was described as 5’7, skinny, and wearing a black hoody and a black mask over her face.

The two are considered violent and should not be approached. Instead, you're asked to contact police immediately.

Anyone with dash cam video from the 7-11 store parking lot from 2 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. on Thursday is asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

Tips can also be left anonymously at Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca (English only).