BC gets worst rating in Canada for the chances of surviving an alien invasion

Photo: Pixabay

Would we survive an alien invasion? British Columbians have the worst chance of survival, according to a new report.

With the U.S. House of Representatives holding landmark hearings on UFO sightings, online gambling site BonusFinder Canada has released a tongue-in-cheek, points-based analysis of the provinces.

B.C. comes in tenth, with an alien survivability score of 5.96 out of 10.

According to the points criteria, the province’s vast and remote terrain could pose challenges for people trying to escape or live off the land. We also have the second lowest number of residents in active military service (191.87 per 100,000 people) and only 471.92 agriculturalists per 100,000 population.

The analysis took into consideration several factors including population density, total forest area, fresh water, scientists, police officers, number of farms, number of food businesses, construction and manufacturing per 100,000, healthcare professionals per capita and the average duration of reported UFO visits.

Nova Scotia scored the highest out of 10, thanks to its high number of people in active military service and lots of scientists. It also gets points for the ‘Shag Harbour incident’, when a UFO reportedly crashed into the ocean, leaving no trace other than yellow foam.

Manitoba was the second most likely to survive an Alien invasion according to BonusFinder Canada, while Newfoundland and Labrador was third.

The UFO sighting data used in the report was scraped from the National UFO Reporting Centre Online Database.

British Columbia has 1,178 report on the database, with the most recent coming from Kelowna on June 3, 2023.