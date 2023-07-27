Shambhala Music Festival mourns crew member who drowned during event

Photo: Shambha Steve/Facebook Steve Shortridge

Shambhala Music Festival says the installations of a crew member who died during the festival will stay in place as a reminder of him.

Steve Shortridge, 43, of Calgary drowned in the Salmo River, which runs next to the festival grounds, after last being seen late Saturday night or Sunday morning. His body was discovered Monday by divers who had been contracted by the festival to remove trash from the river.

“With heavy hearts, we confirm that it was a beloved member of our crew, whose family has been informed of their passing,” the festival said on Facebook.

“The entire Shambhala Music Festival family is in mourning, as we have lost someone very close to our hearts who dedicated their time and passion to the festival year after year.”

The festival said Shortridge’s creativity can be seen across the festival grounds, particularly at the Village and Grove stages.

“These installations will remain as a reminder of him and his desire to create something deeply special on the farm for all to enjoy. The void left by this Shambhala family member's passing is profound and deeply felt by all of us.”

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

RCMP said when they announced the discovery of Shortridge’s body that no foul play is suspected.