10 people trapped by aggressive Cranbook wildfire, 3 helicoptered to safety

Photo: RCMP Three-Legged dog rescued by RCMP officers.

A rapidly moving wildfire near Cranbrook trapped seven police officers and three people who needed to be helicoptered out to safety.

The First Nation community of ?aq’am was in immediate danger from a rapidly spreading wildfire on July 17 and called for help at 3 p.m.

Police officers were dispatched to the area after receiving the alert.

"Extraordinarily, even with the realization that at any moment their exit may be blocked by the fire, they moved forward,” says Cpl. James Grandy.

The massive St. Mary’s River wildfire is burning in the Ktunaxa First Nation and is 4,093 hectares in size. The fire is a wildfire of note and is believed to be started by downed hydro lines.

Officers worked quickly to get the people in danger out and to safety as the wildfire was increasing.

At one point, the wildfire overtook Mission Wasa Low Road and cut off the only exit, blocking them in.

"This sudden progression trapped the seven RCMP officers, along with two municipal employees, and one civilian,” says Grandy.

A helicopter was immediately requested. Big Horn Helicopters headed to the location where they successfully evacuated the three people. The remaining seven police officers evacuated once it was safe at 4:45 p.m.

"As of today, the wildfire has wreaked havoc on the ?aq'am community and surrounding Cranbrook area, destroying several structures and continuing to burn,” added Grandy.

Officers who responded to the area found a three-legged dog that was left behind during the evacuations.

After multiple attempts to rescue the dog, and the officers refusing to leave her behind, they found the dog hiding under the stairs of her home.

Grandy says the dog's name is Three-Leg and is a beloved member of the ?aq'am community.

"Despite her fear and the danger surrounding her, three dedicated officers from the Indigenous Policing Services, Const. Alistair Peers, Const. Monte Webb, and Const. Eldene Stanley, refused to leave her behind,” he says.

The dog was rescued and brought to a veterinarian where it was found to be in good health.

Grandy says a heartfelt recognition goes out to the officers for their efforts during this time of crisis.

"Their good news story provides a beacon of hope amidst the ongoing wildfire disaster,” he says.