B.C. park closed after bear runs amok, ripping tents, getting into vehicles

Photo: ANGELA FLETCHER The Conservation Officers Service brings a bear trap into French Beach Provincial Park on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Angela Fletcher and her family were sleeping in their trailer at French Beach Provincial Park on Vancouver Island this week when a bear started running amok in the campground.

“Car alarms started going off, people were screaming, some were putting their children in their trucks … it was crazy,” Fletcher, a Victorian who returned home from Ontario with her family for a vacation, said in an interview Thursday.

She said the bear went into about four campsites during the early hours of Wednesday, ripping some tents and getting into people’s vehicles.

The quiet night turned to mayhem at about 4:30 a.m. when loud screams began and people in tents started using their key fobs to set off their car alarms to scare the bear away, she said.

Others got into their vehicles and started driving around, hoping the lights would drive the bear away, said Fletcher.

“It went on and on for about an hour,” she said.

Conservation officers with two bear traps were on the scene later Wednesday morning and the Fletcher family was told they were looking for possibly two bears — a mother and her two-year-old cub, based on reports from other campers.

No injuries were reported, other than frayed nerves, said Fletcher.

B.C. Parks said in a statement that it closed French Beach Park “with immediate effect” on Wednesday and Thursday due to a “food-conditioned bear in the area.”

The day-use area was also evacuated, and the gates are closed.

The provincial agency said it will reassess park safety on Friday to determine if the campground needs to remain closed into the weekend.

B.C. Parks also said it will reach out directly to those with reservations.

Fletcher said the experience likely left some campers traumatized. The campsite was fully booked, she said.

“We had a place to go, but others were booked there for several nights and just had to leave.”

French Beach has 69 campsites and a group site, and the day-use area along the beach has a playground and trails.

Fletcher said while her family — her husband and two boys, ages 11 and 15 — felt safe in a trailer, her brother in a nearby campsite was in a tent trailer with his three-year-old daughter.

“When we got home to Brentwood Bay, his little girl said: ‘Are there any bears here?” said Fletcher.

Before the campsite was evacuated, conservation and parks officers told campers to put away everything in their sites, including tablecloths that could contain food odours.

Fletcher said while she was growing up in Victoria, her family enjoyed years of camping at French Beach, and never encountered bears there.

She said while travelling across the country and into the mountains they were bombarded with bear-aware signage and messaging and did not see any bears.

“So you get home and go to French Beach and this happens,” she said. “My dad who’s been going to French Beach for 60 years, says he’s never heard of this before.

“So it was quite a memorable time, one we’ll remember for a long time.”