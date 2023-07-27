Police release new vehicle photos in Amber Alert case

Photo: RCMP This vehicle, a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica, may be in Verity Bolton's possession.

Police are releasing more details and photographs of the vehicles two missing children are believed to be travelling in.

Aurora, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10, went on a planned camping vacation near Kelowna with their mother, Verity Bolton. The children were not returned to their father in Surrey, who has primary custody, on July 17. An Amber Alert was issued on July 19.

On Thursday, Surrey RCMP provided updated information on two of the trailers in the possession of Verity Bolton, as well as information on another vehicle that may be in her possession.

Staff Sgt. Dave Strachan of the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section says investigators remain open to all possibilities and leads.

“While the last confirmed sighting of Verity was July 15 in Kamloops, we know that she has access to multiple vehicles/trailers and may have travelled elsewhere since that time,” says Strachan.

Since the investigation began on July 19, Surrey RCMP has received over 180 tips. However, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7, when they attended a gas station in Merritt.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the group, which includes 74-year-old Robert Bolton (Verity's father) and Abraxas Glazov (Verity's boyfriend), 53.

Up until Thursday, police believed the vehicle they were using was a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with a British Columbia licence plate, SJ2708, but have now added another possible vehicle.

Verity Bolton and Abraxas Glazov may have access to a green 1996 Mitsubishi Delica with a right-hand drive.

"The vehicle is registered to Verity Bolton, however, is uninsured and it is unknown if there are any licence plates on the vehicle,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Police have previously released images of three separate trailers that have been in the possession of Verity Bolton.

Investigators are releasing additional details obtained in relation to two of the trailers:

Horse trailer seen in Kamloops, B.C. on July 15, 2023, has been identified as a White 2018 Maverick Highside horse trailer — British Columbia licence plate 05994K

The large 5th wheel seen in Chilliwack on June 30, 2023, has been identified as a Brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368 — British Columbia licence plate WPM71B

Strachan is asking the public to remain vigilant in looking for the Amber Alert children.

“Report any possible sightings or information that could lead us to locate Joshuah and Aurora,” says Strachan.

If you see the children, Verity or the two men, you’re asked to contact 911 immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the Bolton siblings, contact the dedicated tip line: 604-599-7676 or [email protected].

Photo: RCMP The large fifth-wheel seen in Chilliwack on June 30, 2023, has been identified as a Brown 2018 Cougar trailer, model 368, British Columbia licence plate WPM71B.