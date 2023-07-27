Province pledges $30M for First Nations agriculture, food security

Against the backdrop of the active construction site for the new Tk’emlups-owned grocery store, the B.C. government has announced the launch of a $30-million program aimed at supporting Indigenous-led agriculture and food security projects.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Pam Alexis, provincial minister of agriculture and food, said applications will soon be accepted for Indigenous Food Sovereignty Program funding.

“We will be supporting projects that build capacity, and put more control of how food is grown and distributed into the hands of Indigenous communities,” she said.

Alexis said projects benefiting from the funding may incorporate traditional knowledge and techniques, and increase food availability to lower income or remote Indigenous communities.

“This funding will support a range of things such as community food projects, skills training, increasing production and climate change adaptation,” she said.

“New and improved greenhouses, irrigation systems, and food storage and processing infrastructure are all good examples of what some of this money may be used for.”

The program will be delivered by New Relationship Trust, an independent, Indigenous-led non-profit.

Wade Grant, chair of NRT’s board of directors, said the program is an opportunity to “revive traditions and spiritual connections Indigenous people share with harvesting food.”

“We talk about a healthy environment for First Nations communities, and the first thing we need to talk about is the social determinants of health. And one of the most important ones is food security, food sovereignty,” Grant said.

“Reconnecting to who we, are reconnecting to the land.”

Grant noted the building which housed the former Kamloops Indian Residential School stands not too far away from the grocery store site where the announcement took place.

“Not long ago, children were taught that their ways of life were inferior, and to forget about those — but I thank those that persevered,” he said.

“Today we can stand here, and my children who are 14 and 12 are going to be able to learn from our elders, to be able to learn those practices.”

Tk'emlups Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir noted the new Swelaps Market is one of a few ways the band is helping to ensure food security and economic sustainability for the community.

“We also know the need for access to funding is also crucial when it comes to supporting food sovereignty initiatives, and that it will also support the long-term vision of our people,” Casimir said.

“All of us at TteS are truly committed to Indigenous food sovereignty, which is why we are so pleased about this announcement that has taken place here today.”

Casimir said she thinks the funding can benefit a number of different initiatives in the Kamloops area, from agricultural to education-based projects.