BC government gives wildfire, drought update

The BC government is giving another update on the wildfire and drought situation around the province.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, are holding a news conference this morning. The will be joined virtually by government technical staff to provide an update on British Columbia's current wildfire and drought conditions.

This is the worst wildfire season on record for area burned, at more than 1.5 million hectares so far. Many regions of the province are also at Drought Level 5, the highest rating according to the BC River Forecast Centre.

Along with Ma and Ralston, other speakers during the update include Cliff Chapman, director, wildfire operations, BC Wildfire Service and Jonathan Boyd, a hydrologist with the River Forecast Centre.