Cat burglar thwarted by a little birdie in Kootenays

A burglar can blame a little birdie for his arrest.

Trail and Greater District RCMP arrested a 35-year-old local man sitting inside an alleged stolen vehicle parked outside a business in Fruitvale early on the morning Sunday, July 16. The vehicle was believed to be the same one used in a break, enter and theft the day before at a different business in Fruitvale.

In the Saturday incident, which was captured on CCTV, a suspect used a rock to smash out a window. He entered the building and stole several beverages, before fleeing in the vehicle.

On Sunday, after the man was arrested, officers searched the second business along with a property representative. They found no signs of forced entry and nothing appeared to have been stolen. However, there was evidence that a bird had got inside and triggered the alarm.

One of the responding officers told the man a bird had reported on him.

“The police have often relied on stool pigeons to report on crime,” joked Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, detachment commander for the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

