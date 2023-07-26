Friends mourn man who drowned at Shambhala Music Festival

Photo: Shambha Steve/Facebook Steve Shortridge

The man who was found dead in the Salmo River at the end of the Shambhala Music Festival is being mourned online by friends.

Steve Shortridge, 43, of Calgary is being remembered on social media as a “beautiful soul” who has been attending the festival for many years as a crew member.

Salmo RCMP said a body was recovered by divers contracted by the festival to recover garbage from the river, which runs through the festival site. The divers attempted live-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

“At this time, the man appeared to have drowned, with no foul play suspected,” said Cpl. James Grandy.

“We all loved him so much,” a friend of Shortridge's told CTV News in an email. “He had such a big heart and radiant smile.”

He was known in the Shambhala community as “Shambha Steve.”

“If you knew Steven at all you know how much he loved Shambhala and how much he contributed over the years at the stages. Please keep his memory alive and take care of each other,” said a tribute on Reddit.

“We love you Steven and we will miss you forever.”'

with files from CTV Vancouver