Vehicle explodes outside mall in Langley, B.C.

Photo: CTV News

An explosion rocked the outside of a shopping mall in Langley, B.C. Wednesday morning.

CTV News reports the blast occurred before 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Willoughby Town Centre, damaging multiple vehicles and nearby buildings.

RCMP say there were no injuries. It is believed the explosion was associated with a welding truck at a construction site. It is not suspicious.

“The whole building just shakes – artwork fell off our walls, everything fell off the walls,” Jonathan Houwelling, owner of a nearby pizza restaurant, told CTV.

Houwelling said the driver of the vehicle that exploded had a tank of compressed gas inside.

“He was maybe five, 10 metres away and (the vehicle) just disintegrated,” he told CTV.

WorkSafeBC attended the scene.

With files from CTV Vancouver