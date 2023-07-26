'Public is key' in finding Amber Alert children, police say

Two B.C. children are still missing after a week-long Amber Alert has netted no new sightings of them.



Aurora, 8, and Joshua Bolton, 10, went on a planned camping vacation near Kelowna with their mother Verity Bolton. The children were not returned to their father in Surrey, who has primary custody, on July 17. An Amber Alert was issued one week ago on July 19.

On Wednesday, police told Glacier Media they are dedicated to finding the siblings.

"[We] are working around the clock to locate Joshuah and Aurora safely,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn with Surrey RCMP.

Since the investigation began on July 19, Surrey RCMP has received over 180 tips. However, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7, when they attended a gas station in Merritt.

On July 15, Verity was spotted grocery shopping in Kamloops; however, the children were not with her.

Munn says police need the public’s help to find the group, which includes 74-year-old Robert Bolton (Verity's father) and Abraxas Glazov (Verity's boyfriend), 53.

"That is not something police can do alone. Information provided by the public is and will continue to be a key part of the investigation,” says Munn. "We are all working toward the common goal: the safe return of Joshuah and Aurora."

A dedicated tip line has been set up by Surrey RCMP and police are fielding possible sightings from outside of British Columbia. Police believe the group of five is still in B.C. and there is no concrete evidence to suggest they’ve left the province.

The group does have access to several trailers, including a horse trailer, a travel trailer and a fifth wheel. The vehicle they are using is a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with a British Columbia licence plate, SJ2708.

"In Surrey, we have a dedicated investigational team, a 24/7 tip line and we continue to utilize all available resources and partners to assist, including BC RCMP divisional resources across the province, local law enforcement and community partner agencies who have all continued to provide invaluable assistance,” says Munn.

On Tuesday, the children's family issued a statement saying everyone is devastated.

"They are so much more than ‘missing children,’ more than a few photos,” the family said.

“The love they share with their big sisters and brother is beyond beautiful and the impact on their siblings is so devastating.”

The family says they miss Aurora and Joshuah more than can be expressed.

“They are loved so very, very much, and are so very missed.”

Robert’s stepson Jason Denholm says his father “suffers from dementia” and wants him brought to safety to be properly cared for.

He says Robert is "probably very confused and frustrated with the situation he has been put in” and "Verity has taken his cellphone, drained his bank accounts, and taken advantage of his dementia.”

Glazov is from the Nelson and has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area. Police say he's an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and has a history of living “off the grid” for periods of time.

Police say they have ‘credible information’ that Verity and the two men have moved “off the grid” with the kids and it was pre-planned.

Timeline of events

June 28: Aurora and Joshuah Bolton left with Verity Bolton for a planned vacation.

June 30: Robert Bolton was picked up in Chilliwack and the truck was towing a fifth-wheel trailer.

June 30: Aurora, Joshuah and Verity were all seen at Krafty Kitchen + Bar in Kelowna.

July 7: Aurora, Joshuah and Verity attended a gas station in Merritt. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at the time.

July 15: Verity was seen in Kamloops grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time.

July 17: The children were not brought back to their father in Surrey.

July 18: Surrey RCMP receive a report that Aurora and Joshuah Bolton were not returned to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19: Surrey RCMP issue an Amber Alert.



July 26: Amber Alert active for one week.