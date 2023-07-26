Police watchdog called in after motorcyclist injured in Port Moody crash

Photo: file photo The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO)

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital Tuesday night (July 25) with minor injuries after colliding with a Port Moody police vehicle.

Now, B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to see if local officers' actions led to the injuries — directly or indirectly.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) confirmed to the Tri-City News that PMPD notified the organization of the incident and have since created a file.

According to PMPD spokesperson Const. Sam Zacharias, a front-line officer attempted to pull over a motorcycle around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The motorist allegedly fled the traffic stop, but crashed into a PMPD cruiser at the intersection of Glenayre and Valour drives shortly after.

Zacharias said the motorcyclist was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released, as of this publication (July 26).

The Tri-City News will update this story with more details as they become available.