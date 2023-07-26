British Columbia's record-breaking wildfire season, by the numbers

Photo: The Canadian Press The Donnie Creek wildfire burns in an area between Fort Nelson and Fort St. John, B.C., in this undated handout photo provided by the BC Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service **MANDATORY CREDIT **

British Columbia's wildfire season is the most destructive on record, with more than 15,000 square kilometres of the province burned, surpassing the previous high of 13,543 square kilometres set in 2018.

Here are some statistics about the current season from the BC Wildfire Service website, as of 12 p.m. Pacific time, July 26.

Total area burned: 15,055 square kilometres

Fires currently burning: 439, including 23 fires of note

New fires in the past 24 hours: 9

Out-of-control fires: 246

Total number of fires this season: 1,486

Causes of all fires: Lightning, 69 per cent; humans (deliberate and accidental), 25 per cent; unknown, six per cent.

Biggest single fire: Donnie Creek fire, northeastern B.C., 5,831 square kilometres.