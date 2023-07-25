Wildfire outside Invermere grows to nearly 1,000 hectares in one day

Photo: BCWS Fire and evac order and alert areas.

A large wildfire growing in the mountains west of Invermere has grown to nearly 1,000 hectares in just a day.

The Horsethief Creek fire was discovered Monday and forced the Regional District of East Kootenay to order evacuations late Monday for 25 properties and several recreation sites. Those at 1,000 other properties, including Panorama Mountain Resort, have been told to be ready to leave on short notice.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is burning in the mountains 10 kilometres west of Invermere and seven kilometres north of Panorama.

The fire was last mapped at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday at 966 hectares.

It is believed the fire is lightning-caused.

Thirty ground crew members have now arrived and are being supported by aircraft, heavy equipment and structural protection teams.