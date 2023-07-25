Kootenay yoga practitioner shows off chakras in public

Photo: pexels

Police say they had to move along a naked yoga practitioner over the weekend in the Kootenays.

In a news release titled "yoga practitioner shows off chakras in public," police they responded to a report on July 22 at 10:54 a.m. in the 800 block of Victoria Street in Trail, B.C. about a naked 33-year-old Quesnel woman who was practicing yoga.

Officers located the woman, who agreed to put her clothes back on, and move on from the location.

“She was wearing a baseball hat, and that is highly recommended to help avoid heat stroke in these hot temperatures,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.