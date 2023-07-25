Body found by divers during Shambhala Music Festival

Photo: Shambhala Music Festival / Facebook Salmo River

Divers working for the Shambhala Music Festival near Salmo, B.C. recovered a body on Monday.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP say they were contacted by the divers who were contracted to recover garbage from the Salmo River, which runs through the festival site, after they found a dead man.

“The divers were able to bring the man to shore, where efforts were made to revive him. Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful,” said Cpl. James Grandy in a news release.

The man has been identified as a 43-year-old male from Calgary. His name was not released.

“Investigators haven’t been able to confirm whether the man was part of the music festival,” Grandy continued. “At this time, the man appeared to have drowned, with no foul play suspected.”

The Shambhala Music Festival ran July 21 to 24, attracting tens of thousands of attendees. The festival is one of B.C.’s longest running music festivals and attracts people from across the continent.