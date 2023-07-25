Vancouver police seize dozens of weapons from SRO room

Photo: Deputy Chief Howard Chow/Twitter. Some of the weapons that were seized by Vancouver police at one SRO suite during an eviction on July 20, 2023.

Vancouver police officers seized replica guns, knives, and fentanyl, among other things, at an SRO last week as an individual was evicted from the site.

During the person's eviction on July 20 from an SRO near the intersection of Granville and Nelson streets, police were called as weapons were in plain sight.

"Multiple imitation firearm BB guns, various edged weapons, bear spray, a taser, a flare, approximately 170.68g of fentanyl and other narcotics were all seized," states Const. Tania Visintin in an email to V.I.A.

A photo of the weapons collected shared by Deputy Chief Howard Chow on Twitter shows at least a dozen replica or BB guns, along with dozens of knives and hatchets, improvised weapons, and baseball bats.

Police haven't shared how many items were collected, but the photo shows more than 100 different weapons or items that could be used as weapons, like the baseball bats.

Visintin notes the VPD have not, at the time of publishing, recommended any charges in the case.

The public often ask why sometimes we respond with what seems like a lot of officers. Fair question. Aside from assaults on officers taking place ~every 3 days; this??was seized from 1 rooming house few days ago byTeam 1/7. #NeverAsEasyAsItSeems #ReplicaGuns pic.twitter.com/ufN9ccBckH— Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) July 23, 2023



