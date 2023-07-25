Prince George RCMP investigating weekend shooting

Photo: RCMP handout photo. RCMP are on the lookout for this pickup truck in connection with a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and Prince George RCMP are on the lookout for a dark-coloured, extended cab pickup truck after shots were fired Sunday morning at 6200-block Lalonde Road home.

RCMP were called to the scene in the city's Westgate area at 10:30 a.m. where they also found a man with superficial injuries.

A surveillance camera recorded the suspect truck leaving the area at about the time of the incident. Police are also asking anyone with a dashcam who was in the area between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to contact the detachment.

Police believe it was a targeted incident with no increased risk to the public but also noted it was the third violent incident in less than a week.

Over the previous six days, a woman was killed in a home invasion in the Alpine Village townhouses in the VLA and a woman was found dead in a room at the North Star Inn and Suites.

"Police officers are working diligently to identify those who are responsible for these crimes and are asking the public to call the non-emergency line or Northern B.C. Crime Stoppers with any information that will help forward these investigations," Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.

Prince George RCMP can be contacted at 250-561-3300 and tips can be left anonymously at Northern B.C. Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.