'More than missing children': Family of Amber Alert kids shares message with public

The family of Aurora and Joshuah Bolton are sharing details about the two missing children, who are part of a B.C.-wide Amber Alert.

The brother and sister have been the subject of a provincewide Amber Alert for seven days now.

Verity Bolton, 45, had a planned vacation with her children but did not return them to their father, who has primary custody, on July 17.

“Our family would like to share with you the love and joy that Aurora and Joshuah bring to our lives every day. They are so much more than ‘missing children,’ more than a few photos,” the family said in a message released to the public Tuesday.

The family notes Aurora's and Joshuah's siblings are impacted heavily by their disappearance.

“The love they share with their big sisters and brother is beyond beautiful and the impact on their siblings is so devastating. They love the time they spend playing with them, loving them and teasing them, it is a very big part of their world,” says the family.

“We have a routine at home, we share, we help, we tease and love each other beyond words. They are exceptionally close to their entire extended family and especially to their many cousins who they visit often, enjoy swimming, sleepovers and playing outdoors, having the best time.”

The family wants the public to know more about Aurora and Joshuah. The 10-year-old boy, they say, loves to help with cooking, but not the dishes.

"He loves to spend time playing online games, chatting with his best friends (but will drop everything for a walk with his stepmom),” reads the statement. “He will run down from his room mid-game to give a hug and a kiss and share a silly video, or a ‘hilarious’ fart joke.”

Aurora, meanwhile, is described as "the sweetest girl and is an amazing helper too."

“[She is] always keeping herself busy with crafts, trying new things and creating. We have a dance party with her before bed so she brushes her teeth for more than 30 seconds, then gets a special bedtime ritual of hugs and kisses. Both kids love a good ‘scratch-back’ before bed and we take this time to chat and connect with them one-on-one.

"They share their day, their hurts, their questions with us, and then go to bed with a good snuggle and kiss.”

The family says they miss the children more than can be expressed.

“They are loved so very, very much, and are so very missed.”

Since the investigation began on July 19, Surrey RCMP have received over 180 tips. However, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7, when they attended a gas station in Merritt.

The group of five does have access to several trailers, including a horse trailer, a travel trailer and a fifth-wheel. The vehicle they are using is a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with a British Columbia licence plate, SJ2708.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP did not have any specific updates on the investigation. Police still believe the group of five is in British Columbia.

“We have no concrete evidence to suggest they have left the province, but they have access to a vehicle and it is a possibility,” says Munn.

A dedicated tip line has been set up by Surrey RCMP and police are fielding possible sightings from outside of British Columbia.