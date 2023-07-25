Family hoping for 'safe return' of grandfather involved in Amber Alert

Photo: Contributed. Jason Denholm stands beside Robert Bolton, his stepfather, in a photo.

The family of an elderly man who is part of a B.C.-wide Amber Alert for two missing children is speaking out and sharing more details about him.

Robert ‘Bob’ Bolton, 74, is believed to be with his daughter Verity Bolton, and her two children she allegedly abducted.

Aurora and Joshuah Bolton are the subject of a provincewide Amber Alert that has been in place for seven days now. Verity, 45, had a planned vacation with her children but did not return them to their father, who has primary custody, on July 17.

Robert’s stepson Jason Denholm says his father “suffers from dementia” and wants him brought to safety.

Glacier Media spoke to Jason and his wife Nicole Pearson Denholm, who say unfortunately the information about his dementia "cannot be released by the RCMP because he has not had an official diagnosis yet."

The couple says Robert is "probably very confused and frustrated with the situation he has been put in” and "Verity has taken his cellphone, drained his bank accounts, and taken advantage of his dementia."

They hope for Robert's safe return so he can be “properly cared for.”

"We appreciate everyone's support during this difficult time,” they said.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn with the Surrey RCMP says police cannot speak to personal medical information and “what we can say is that Robert has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented.”

The photograph police shared of Robert is the same one the couple is sharing but shows Jason standing beside him with his arm around him.

Children taken 'off the grid'

Police remain incredibly concerned for the well-being of the children and the mother’s ability to care for them.

Investigators have ‘credible information’ that Verity pre-planned to move the children off the grid.

Verity is also believed to be travelling with her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, 53, who is from Nelson. He has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area outside of Kamloops. He's an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and has a history of living “off the grid” for periods of time.

Verity, Glazov and the children were seen picking up Robert at his Chilliwack residence on June 30.

Since the investigation began on July 19, Surrey RCMP have received over 180 tips. However, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7, when they attended a gas station in Merritt.



The group of five does have access to several trailers, including a horse trailer, a travel trailer and a fifth-wheel. The vehicle they are using is a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with a British Columbia licence plate, SJ2708.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP did not have any specific updates on the investigation. Police still believe the group of five is in British Columbia.

"We have no concrete evidence to suggest they have left the province, but they have access to a vehicle and it is a possibility,” says Munn.

A dedicated tip line has been set up by Surrey RCMP and police are fielding possible sightings from outside of British Columbia.

Police supplied this photograph of Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton's father, who is believed to be with the children. Contributed

Timeline of events

June 28: Aurora and Joshuah Bolton left with Verity Bolton for a planned vacation.

June 30: Robert Bolton was picked up in Chilliwack and the truck was towing a fifth-wheel trailer.

June 30: Aurora, Joshuah and Verity were all seen at Krafty Kitchen + Bar in Kelowna.

July 7: Aurora, Joshuah and Verity attended a gas station in Merritt. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at the time.

July 15: Verity was seen in Kamloops grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time.

July 17: The children were not brought back to their father in Surrey.

July 18: Surrey RCMP receive a report that Aurora and Joshuah Bolton were not returned to their father on

July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19: Surrey RCMP issue an Amber Alert.

July 25: Amber Alert enters day seven.