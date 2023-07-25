Senior drowns off Dundarave Beach, West Vancouver police say

Photo: North Shore News files West Vancouver police say a senior drowned near Dundarave Beach on Monday.

A swimmer is missing and presumed drowned after an incident in West Vancouver, Monday.

Numerous agencies, including the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, were called to the area off Dundarave Beach just before 5 p.m. Monday, after a report came in of a missing swimmer, according to West Vancouver police.

The 85-year-old man, who was visiting from Ontario, was seen offshore, calling for help before disappearing.

Despite the efforts of rescuers and a dive team, there has been no sign of the man since.

“We all hoped for a better outcome and share in the grief the affected family is going through,” said Sgt. Mark McLean. “The victim is presumed to have drowned and the WVPD are providing support to his family and friends.”