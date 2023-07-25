Province earmarks $3.3M for BCIT’s mass-timber training hub

Photo: Submitted. BCIT is getting $3.3 million from the province for its mass-timber training hub. The emerging industry is expected to create 1,880 more jobs by 2035, according to the B.C. government.

Mass-timber education in B.C. is branching out with new funding from the province.

The Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation announced funding of $3.3 million Tuesday (July 25) for a new mass-timber training hub at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT).

The new funding is part of the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, which will devote $480 million over three years to building education, training and support for jobs in B.C., according to the provincial government.

The funding will be dedicated to two new courses at BCIT that will complement the existing mass-timber training program. These courses are expected to be piloted in the fall.

All the courses will be housed at the trades and technology complex at BCIT’s Burnaby campus once construction is completed.

The B.C. government said the new courses will fill knowledge gaps in the industry, increase the ability of professionals to be job-ready and will work to address the skilled labour shortage.

The mass timber sector is expected to create 1,880 more jobs in technology, forestry, engineering and design by 2035, according to the B.C. government.