Inquest begins into former Prince George woman's death

Photo: Brendan Kergin.

A coroner's inquest began Monday with the sister of a former Prince George woman who suffered a fatal overdose while in police custody issuing a plea for more supports for people struggling with addictions.

Samantha Nicole Patrick died on hospital on May 12, 2018, five days after she found not breathing while in Surrey RCMP holding cells where she had been detained after being arrested on three outstanding warrants.

An investigation into the death by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. found that Patrick concealed a small packet of drugs including fentanyl and went into medical distress after appearing to ingest the drugs while in her cell.

The inquest opened with Patrick's sister, Kelly, providing a brief account of what Patrick was like as a person. She described Samantha Patrick as someone who had a "loving caring way" and who was looking forward to a new start upon moving to the Lower Mainland.

But she suffered a relapse and then struggled to find help.

"Addictions are very hard and people don't understand how hard it is to admit they made a mistake when they use and try to ask for a second chance and to be turned away," Kelly Patrick said. "There needs to be more supports in place for people who cry out for help."

The inquest is being held in Burnaby but can be viewed via livestream. More than 20 witnesses are scheduled to testify over four days.

A five-person jury will then make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances.