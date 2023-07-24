Crews hold large wildfire west of Quesnel, evac orders downgraded

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service has managed to get a handle on a large wildfire in the Cariboo.

The service announced Monday the Townsend Creek fire southwest of Quesnel is now “held,” meaning it is not expected to grow.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning and burned 2,785 hectares while forcing evacuation orders in the area. It was discovered on July 8.

On Monday, those evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts by the Cariboo Regional District.

Three-dozen ground firefighters, heavy equipment and air support remain assigned to the fire.

