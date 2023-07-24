Wind driving 'aggressive' behaviour of new fire outside Invermere

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is trying to determine how to respond to a quickly growing wildfire in the mountains outside Invermere.

The Horsethief Creek Wildfire was discovered Monday about seven kilometres north of the Panorama Mountain Resort and 10 kilometres west of the District of Invermere.

It is believed to be lightning-caused and estimated at 70 hectares.

“Aggressive fire behaviour is being driven by a cold front causing southwest winds that are gusting in the 45 kilometre an hour range,” BCWS said online.

“As this is a new and emerging incident, a response officer is flying the area to plan a suppression strategy and tactics that are the most effective with the type of fire behaviour that this fire is exhibiting.”

The service has deemed the blaze a “fire of note.”