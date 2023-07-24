Large wildfire outside Cranbook sees no growth

Photo: BCWS

A large, threatening wildfire that has already destroyed homes at a Cranbrook-area First Nation remains in a holding pattern.

The St. Mary’s wildfire has burned more than 4,000 hectares of Kootenay IR #1 north of Cranbrook. It was started by downed power lines on July 17.

Daniel Klien, incident commander with the BC Wildfire Service, said on Monday they have seen no growth over the past 24 hours.

“That's great news,” he said. “We had no spot fires challenge us overnight.”

Klien said he expects crews will be challenged later Monday due to some increased winds.

“We are expecting sustained winds 15 to 20 km/h through the afternoon, gusting 30 to 50 km/h through this evening and into tomorrow morning. So that's going to be our major challenge,” he explained.

Crews will be staying vigilant on the fire’s perimeter watching for spot fires.

There are 232 ground crew members fighting the fire being supported by aircraft and heavy equipment. Fifty-seven structural protection crew members are deployed.

Crews are assigned to the wildfire 24 hours a day.

There are several large evacuation alerts and orders in place.

At least seven homes have been destroyed by the fire. ?aq’am Chief Joe Pierre said at a news conference last week that accounts for about 10 per cent of the community.