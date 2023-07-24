Nanaimo thieves use balancing act to steal giant TV

It wasn’t exactly a well-oiled getaway for the two thieves who stole a giant television from a Nanaimo Walmart last month.

A man and woman were seen hoisting a large box containing the 75-inch television out of the store at Woodgrove Centre on June 8, hauling it to their car, and then plopping it on the roof before driving off.

The only problem was that there was nothing actually keeping the box on the roof of the vehicle — as captured on video, each side of the box was being held in place by an arm out the window.

Nanaimo RCMP said, with some degree of understatement, that the whole operation “seemed to be lacking a degree of planning.”

The vehicle plate and clothing worn by the suspects were noted by police, and two suspects — wearing the same clothing and driving the same vehicle — were located at a gas station in central Nanaimo about three hours later.

By that time, however, the TV had vanished, although parts were found in a search of the trunk of the vehicle.

A 48-year-old man and 43-year-old woman, both from Nanaimo, were arrested for theft under $5,000 and taken into police custody.

Their first court appearance is set for Sept. 6 in Nanaimo Provincial Court.

The search for the stolen television continues.