Amber Alert parental abduction likely pre-planned, group could be living 'off the grid': police

Photo: RCMP Aurora Bolton, Joshuah Bolton and Verity Bolton are all reported missing and police believe the mother allegedly abducted them

UPDATE 3:10 p.m.

RCMP say they believe the parental abduction of Aurora and Joshuah Bolton was pre-planned and that the children may have been moved to an “off the grid” location.

Police said in an update Monday that they have “credible information” to support that belief.

“This information supports that Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov have moved ‘off the grid’ with the children and are believed to be living in trailers somewhere in a rural area,” RCMP said Monday in a news release.

Since the investigation began, Surrey RCMP say they have received over 180 tips. However, there has not been a confirmed sighting of Aurora or Joshuah since July 7, when they attended a gas station in Merritt.

Their mother Verity Bolton was spotted in Kamloops buying groceries on July 15.

Police say they believe Verity Bolton is travelling with her father, Robert Bolton, and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov, along with the two children.

On Monday, police released more information about Abraxas Glazov and Robert Bolton to advance the investigation.

Abraxas Glazov, 53, is from Nelson, B.C. who has connections to the Deadman Valley and Vidette Lake area outside of Kamloops. He is an outdoorsman who enjoys fishing and he has a history of living “off the grid” for periods of time.

Robert Bolton, 74, is from the Chilliwack area. On June 30, Verity Bolton met up with her father at his residence and he has not returned since. Robert has health concerns and may present as confused and/or disoriented. The circumstances around this are part of the on-going investigation.

“The public is going to play a major role in locating Aurora and Joshuah,” states Media Relations Officer, Sergeant Tammy Lobb.

“We need the public to be alive to the information and photos we have shared and to be our eyes and ears and continue to call us with any tips and possible sightings”.

Police have released a new photo of Abraxas Glazov.

Timeline of events

June 28: Aurora and Joshuah Bolton left with Verity Bolton for a planned vacation.

June 30: Robert Bolton was picked up in Chilliwack and the truck was towing a fifth-wheel trailer.

June 30: Aurora, Joshuah and Verity were all seen at Krafty Kitchen + Bar in Kelowna.

July 7: Aurora, Joshuah and Verity attended a gas station in Merritt. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time.

July 15: Verity was seen in Kamloops grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time.

July 17: The children were not brought back to their father in Surrey.

July 18: Surrey RCMP receive a report that Aurora and Joshuah Bolton were not returned to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19: Surrey RCMP issue an Amber Alert.



July 24: Amber Alert enters day six.

Photo: RCMP Abraxas Glazov

ORIGINAL 12:40 p.m.

The search for two missing B.C. children who have been allegedly abducted by their mother continues on Monday as the family continues to wait for answers.

A provincewide Amber Alert was issued last Wednesday for Aurora Bolton, 8, and Joshuah Bolton, 10. The children were on a planned camping vacation near Kelowna with their mother but were not returned to their father on July 17 and reported missing the next day.

Verity Bolton, the children’s mother, is believed to be travelling with her father and her boyfriend. Police have identified her father as Robert Bolton, 74 and her boyfriend as Abraxas Glazov, 53.

On Monday morning, police confirm with Glacier Media that they still believe the group is in B.C.

"We have no concrete evidence to suggest they have left the province, but they have access to a vehicle and it is a possibility,” says Cpl. Vanessa Munn with Surrey RCMP.



A family member spoke with Glacier Media and provided more photographs of Aurora and Joshuah with the hopes of them being found.



“We are struggling [to] imagine what they must be feeling,” says the family member, who shared additional photos of the children with Glacier Media.



They’ve asked not to be named publicly and are pleading with the public to focus on the truck and trailer photographs.

A dedicated tip line has been set up by Surrey RCMP and police are fielding possible sightings from outside of British Columbia.

"To be clear, we have received tips from as far away as Saskatchewan and Alberta; however, none of them have been substantiated at this time,” says Munn.

Police remain incredibly concerned for the well-being of the children and the mother’s ability to care for them.

Glazov was the subject of a missing person report from Clinton, B.C. back in 2016.

The group of five does have access to several trailers, including a horse trailer, a travel trailer and a fifth-wheel. The vehicle they are using is a dark blue 2012 Dodge Ram 2500 with a British Columbia licence plate, SJ2708.

“We know they have been using the same truck and they have been towing three different trailers, and we need the public to keep this in mind,” says Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

Numerous agencies are putting resources into the search for the two children. Police officers and investigators from the Southeast District units and the Nelson Police Department are following up on tips and sightings. Search and rescue groups along with BC Conservation Officer Service are conducting ground searches and the RCMP Air Services is doing air searches.

"Our investigators continue to follow up on all tips and avenues of investigation,” Munn said Monday morning.

Anyone with information or who thinks they’ve seen the group is asked to call 604-599-7676 or email: [email protected].