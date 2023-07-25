Animal Food Bank in need of donations to support wildfire evacuees

Madison Reeve

The Animal Food Bank is hoping the public can come together to help wildfire evacuees and their pets across the province.

Kelowna's Nicole Frey is the founder of the Animal Food Bank, a non-profit founded in 2019 dedicated to helping people in need feed their animals.

"There is nothing worse than feeling helpless, as you watch all of this happen in your province or in your country," she said.

The Animal Food Bank is hoping to get a shipment of pet food out to Cranbrook after a wildfire sparked back on July 17. The St. Mary’s River fire has forced the evacuation of dozens of residents in the community along with their four-legged friends.

"One of the most challenging things about this work is that there is not a lot of information through structured, organized emergency services programs for animals and pets. So we are usually flying blind and very reliant on evacuees and or volunteers and people who are going to the ESS centres to see what they need," Frey said.

Residents who wish to donate can drop off food at Total Pet in Kelowna or Kamloops as well as at Ace Courier Services in both Kelowna and Kamloops.

Frey says the non-profit also has a GoFundMe.

The Animal Food Bank also works collaboratively with Four Paws Pet Food Bank in Kamloops and The Good Haul in Vancouver.

Frey says she is hoping the provincial government will hear some of her concerns surrounding regulations around evacuees and their pets.

"I have invited the province to sit down with us collectively and talk about what we see and what we have learned and what we know and take that into account when they are refining and defining their programs."

"They will come back and say the emergency services voucher you get for food... you could use that for pet food, but then we have clients who are choosing between buying themselves food or buying their pets food — that is what we are trying to avoid," Frey added.

Frey says a petition was launched in 2021, but the provincial government denied her request for a round table discussion.

For more information on donations, click here.