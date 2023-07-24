Wildfire crews busy with spot fires over weekend, 72 new fires sparked

Photo: BCWS Ross Moore Lake wildfire (K22024) located approximately 24 kilometres south of City of Kamloops - Municipal Government.

BC Wildfire Service firefighters had a busy weekend in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The fire danger rating remains high to extreme throughout the region. BCWS fire information officer Shaelee Stearns tells Castanet, "We've responded to 253 fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre since April, resulting in 23,249 hectares burned as a result of those wildfires."

There are 59 fires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre right now, 26 of those are still classified as out of control. Over the last week, there were 72 new incidents.

There are two wildfires of note in the Kamloops Fire Centre: the Ross Moore Lake fire near Kamloops and the Casper Creek wildfire near Lillooet.

"Over the weekend, we did see continued drying weather with some winds in the area. So we did see fire growth over the weekend. There were no fires with very significant or substantial runs of growth that we saw, but there was a gradual increase over the weekend. And then a few of the wildfires of note and a few others did have evacuation orders and alerts that were put on through the local governments of the areas as well," says Stearns.

There were so many spot fires sparked by lightning on Friday that the BCWS had to set a priority rating for the fires. "The first priority is always human life and safety. Second is property, and then it gets into the protection of areas with high environmental values," says Stearns.

Many of the smoke plumes that can be spotted around Okanagan Lake are from Friday's lightning storm.

"It's a holdover we look at and monitor for a few days after the lightning storm and where it passed through to look for any possible holdover ignition, so fires that may have started underground. And then with the heat of the day, or the lowering relative humidity, we see those ignite and become surface fires. So we're looking at a few of those."