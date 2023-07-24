Homeward bound: Witness the struggle of salmon migration in virtual reality this summer

Photo: . The new virtual reality exhibit UNINTERRUPTED chronicles the story of urban salmon migration. It's on at the Fraser River Discovery Centre in New West this summer.

A new virtual reality exhibit is awaiting visitors to Fraser River Discovery Centre this summer.

The exhibit, UNINTERRUPTED, is on at the New West centre until Sept. 30.

“Salmon are closer than we think — often just a whisper away, gliding through local urban streams,” said Stephen Bruyneel, the centre’s director of external relations and development. “That means they’re also vulnerable to the impact of cities and climate change in ways we often don’t realize. UNINTERRUPTED offers a virtual-reality opportunity to experience this in a way you have never had before.”

Visitors to FRDC will don a headset and step into a cubicle to view UNINTERRUPTED.

“The original edition of UNINTERRUPTED projected the salmon’s homeward journey on a city bridge,” Bruyneel said. “It has now been adapted for viewing with virtual reality headsets, so the bridge can now migrate to venues throughout B.C. and beyond.”

The activity will be offered twice daily, Wednesdays through Mondays, at 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. at the Fraser River Discovery Centre.

“Visitors will use headsets to witness the beauty and struggle of salmon migration through the heart of the city in virtual reality,” said a press release about the exhibition. “Woven through the original soundscape, they will also hear the voice of Secwépemc Elder, Dr. Mary Thomas, as she shares a story about salmon in her language.”

UNINTERRUPTED is presented in partnership with Canada Wild and with financial support from BC Hydro.

Admission to the exhibit is included with the price of admission to Fraser River Discovery Centre. Located at 788 Quayside Dr. (next to River Market), FRDC has a variety of exhibits and programs related to various aspects of the Fraser River.

UNINTERRUPTED is recommended for visitors aged nine years and older, as the headsets may be heavy for younger visitors. Because there are only five headsets available during each 25-minute showing, pre-registration is recommended and walk-in availability cannot be guaranteed.

For more information and to pre-register, visit www.fraserriverdiscovery.org.