Crowds gather in Revelstoke for solemn service honouring fallen BCWS firefighter

Tracey Prediger

Firefighters from across the province were joined Saturday by first responders, police, natural resource officers, members of Parks Canada and the military for a solemn procession through the streets of Revelstoke to honour a young wildland firefighter killed last week in the line of duty.

The mountain community is in mourning after 19-year-old Devyn Gale was crushed by a tree as she worked on a remote fire in the forest close to her hometown.

“She’s one of our own,” said Connie Brothers, who wanted to let the young girl’s family know they are not alone in their grief. “It’s supporting the family and paying our respects to her."

“It’s important as a community to come together to show support to the family,” said Claire Moore. "It’s also tragic when a member of the community loses their life supporting and helping and defending our community.”

Gale's colleagues carried her uniform and her engraved axe.

Hundreds lined Revelstoke streets to honour Gale. Once the procession passed, members of the community began to fall in, forming a solid wall of community support that flooded the memorial service.

The event also featured a flyover from a retired BCWS firefighting plane.

Once inside, the crowd heard from Revelstoke’s mayor, Gale's gymnastics coach, and members of BCWS. Stefan Hood shared how Gale was the oldest of three children, all working on fire crews, referring to them as “The Gale Force.”

Both of Gale's siblings shared their love for their older sister.

Brother Nolan Gale expressed gratitude for being able to share their last day firefighting and being close to her when the tree fell.

“I’m grateful to have been one of the people who pulled you out from under it because I got a few extra minutes with you,” he said.

Middle sister Katlyn fought back tears and questioned a world with record-breaking temperatures, fires and natural disasters.

“Maybe this is what we needed to ask ourselves why my 19-year-old sister is the hottest commodity in the country for four months every year," she said.

B.C. Premier David Eby was also in attendance. He presented the Gale family with a Canadian flag.

“As a province today, we mourn with the Gale family — so intertwined with the firefighting service,” he said.

A permanent memorial is being planned in Revelstoke in Gale's memory.