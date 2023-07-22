Prince George RCMP make arrest after deadly home invasion

Photo: Citizen staff photo. RCMP on the scene of a fatal home invasion this week.

RCMP arrested an adult man Friday in connection with a deadly Prince George home invasion earlier this week.

A 22-year-old woman was killed in a townhouse in Alpine Village in the 2100 block of Upland Street.

"Police believe this was a targeted event and do not believe there to be a further risk to the general public," RCMP said Wednesday.

While charges have not yet been laid in connection with this investigation, RCMP said the suspect remains in custody on prior unrelated matters.

No further information was provided but RCMP said more details may be released as they become available and the investigation is ongoing.