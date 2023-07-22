Procession and memorial service planned for teen wildfire fighter from Revelstoke

Photo: BC Wildfire Services

A memorial procession and service for Devyn Gale is being held later this afternoon, Saturday July 22, in the young firefighter’s home town of Revelstoke.

Gale was an initial attack crew member of the Columbia Fire Zone and was battling a remote blaze on July 13 when she was struck by a falling tree.

She was only 19 years old.

The Gale family, BC Wildfire Service, and the City of Revelstoke are extending an invitation to first responders and members of the community to take part in her memorial.

Devyn’s BCWS colleagues will be part of a procession that starts at the Revelstoke Fire Services Hall and will end at Revelstoke Secondary School where a brief memorial service will take place.

An Honour Guard, Colour Party and representatives from various first responder agencies will join in the tribute.

Members of the public wanting to pay their respects are being asked to line the procession route at 12:45 p.m.

BC Wildfire Services will be providing a live feed of the memorial which can be accessed here.