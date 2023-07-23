Okanagan farmers weather worries never end

Rob Gibson

Okanagan fruit farmers are cautiously optimistic about this year's crops despite early season challenges and some hot dry conditions.

“We were a little bit worried about sizing and other stuff with all the warm weather in May it's picking really well,” says Balpreet Gill, the operations manager for Gold Star Fruit Company in Oliver.

Farmers in the northern part of the Okanagan are also starting to pick peaches and nectarines, and the apple crop outlook for August looks positive at this point as well.

Gatzke's Farm Market owner Al Gatzke says his family has been farming for almost a hundred years but he's noticed a significant change over the past ten years.

"So I've noticed that on the farm, generally speaking in the last 10 years, everything is advancing a little bit sooner than it used to. But particularly in the last year, the weather has been quite volatile, with high temperatures and low temperatures. Frost came early last fall, and then a hot spell in the spring. And that's made some variations in the botany that goes on in the farm and affected the crops," says Gatzke.

Unlike some farmers, Gatzke has a diversified crop that includes cherries, peaches, apricots and apples among others.

"I've got friends that have large acres and less diversification that have had a significant impact on their bottom line because a high percentage of their crop is wiped out just with one variety that was susceptible to a weather event," he adds.

Grapes appear to be the hardest hit of valley crops so far. Wineries have been forced to ask for more help from the federal and provincial governments after being slammed by extreme cold for a second winter in a row.

Wine Growers British Columbia president and CEO Miles Prodan said earlier this year that industry-wide research found a 54 per cent reduction in 2023 and 45 per cent of total planted acreage suffering long-term irreparable damage.

"I hear stories about the past like in 1949 and 50, when Okanagan Lake froze and apple trees split open and wiped out more than half of the trees in the valley. I'm concerned about that. And I feel that that risk is just around the corner," says Gatzke.

Some of the nectarine trees on Gatzke's farm were killed in the winter and will have to be replanted, so he said he does find himself "concerned about the long-term impact of global warming."

If that's not enough to cost farmers sleep at night the Okanagan is also experiencing a severe drought.

"Water in the Okanagan Valley is the lifeblood of agriculture. It's like the blood running through the veins, that comes to bring life to the land. Without it, we'd go back to the desert," Gatzke says.

"I hate to pay those big bills for the infrastructure but I sure, like the fact that the water system hasn't shut off for us. And I do participate in the best I can because every drop counts."

When Gatzke looks at the future, he says he's optimistic despite the challenges and he believes farmers will find a way to get through these droughts.

At least there appears to be some good news for apple farmers according to Glen Lucas with BC Tree Fruits, who says "our apple crop is looking good. Again, probably a little bit later. Summer apples are coming along in August."

When old-fashioned hard work and ingenuity aren't enough, farmers like Gatzke turn to philosophy.

"Some things we just have no control over. All we can do is sit and watch it happen."