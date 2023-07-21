A tip line has been set up to handle information related to missing Aurora and Joshuah Bolton

Photo: RCMP Aurora and Joshuah Bolton

Surrey RCMP have set up a dedicated tip line and email account to handle tips related to the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and her 10-year-old brother Joshuah Bolton.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the children, their mother Verity Bolton, her father Robert or boyfriend Abraxas Glazov to use these avenues:

RCMP investigators have confirmed Robert Bolton was picked up by in Chilliwack on June 30. They believe all five are travelling together.

The investigation has also determined Verity Bolton also has access to a number of trailers. She was seen towing a horse trailer at one time.

Officers and investigators throughout the Southeast District along with the Nelson Police Department have been assisting RCMP in Surrey in following up all tips and sightings.

A timeline of events is as follows:

June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for planned vacation.

June 30 – Robert Bolton picked up in Chilliwack, BC. The truck was towing a fifth wheel trailer, see attached images.

July 7 – Verity, Aurora and Joshuah attended a gas station in Merritt, BC. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time.

July 15 – Verity was in Kamloops, BC grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time. Link to release from morning of July 20.

July 18 - Surrey RCMP receive report that Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton were not returned on to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19 – Surrey RCMP issue Amber Alert

“We need the public to stay vigilant and call our tip line or email tips with any sightings,” says Sgt. Tammy Lobb.

“We know they have been using the same truck and they have been towing three different trailers, and we need the public to keep this in mind. It’s also possible the children could be spotted with either Robert Bolton, Abraxas Glazov, or their mother Verity Bolton,” added Lobb.

Police are releasing several new images of Verity's father, boyfriend and the fifth wheel they have been seen towing.

Photo: RCMP Abraxas Glazov

Photo: RCMP Robert Bolton