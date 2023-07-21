Deadly North Burnaby crash: Police seek witnesses, video

Photo: Shane MacKichan. Police are investigating a fatal crash on Hastings Street near Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby Wednesday morning.

Police investigators are looking for more witnesses and any video footage of a horrific crash that killed a female passenger and injured two drivers on Hastings Street in Burnaby Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hastings and Willingdon Avenue just before 5 a.m. for a collision between a silver or grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a Toyota Supra.

The female victim was the passenger in the Supra, according to police.

“Burnaby RCMP is specifically looking for video of a pickup truck, possibly travelling at a high rate of speed between Abbott Street in Vancouver and Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby between 4:45 am and 5 am on Wednesday,” said a Burnaby RCMP news release Friday.

A dashcam video circulating on social media shows a westbound Toyota turning left onto Willingdon on an advanced green light when it is struck by a pickup travelling eastbound on Hastings.

The video shows an RCMP cruiser stopped at the light at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file number 2023-24780.

Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT) is investigating the crash.

The Independent Investigations Office is also investigating whether the actions of police played any role in the collision.

The Vancouver Police Department told the IIO there had been an earlier crash between a Chevrolet Silverado and a taxi near the intersection of Hastings and Abbott streets shortly before 5 a.m. that morning, according to an IIO news release.

“The driver of the truck reportedly continued eastbound on Hastings Street towards Burnaby following the collision,” stated the release.

