Hikers encounter wolves chasing moose on BC mountain

Photo: Barb Mulligan and Lois Douglas

Two hikers were treated to a rare and exciting wildlife encounter this week when they came across a group of wolves trying to take down a moose on Tabor Mountain, east of Prince George.

On Tuesday, Barb Mulligan and Lois Douglas were heading up the first hill before the beaver pond on the Lower Viewpoint trail when they "heard this thunderous galloping sound."

They looked up and saw a cow moose running "full-tilt down the hill" towards them. Mulligan and Douglas quickly got to the side and soon found out why the moose was going at such a clip - namely three wolves in pursuit of their prey, "chasing at full speed, getting closer."

"I shouted loudly and waved my arms and poles and the moose ran off to the right into the bush and two of the wolves stopped and ran back up the hill and the other went into the bush," Mulligan said. "I kept yelling for a long time and they disappeared up the hill, but then stopped to look back before going completely."

Once the animals were out of sight, Mulligan and Douglas continued on up to the Viewpoint cabin and then took the Upper Viewpoint trail to return to their starting point. On the way back, they took an overgrown but still-visible and well-flagged shortcut back across to the beaver pond where they found some muddy tracks at the edge of the pond.

At no time during the episode did they feel threatened, Mulligan stressed.

"They scared off pretty easily and I'm sure it was just a chance encounter. They looked just as surprised as we did."

It's not the first time people have come across signs of wolves on Tabor. Reports of tracks, howling and carcasses of deer and moose taken down by the predators have been posted on social media in the past, but Mulligan and Douglas appear to be among a lucky few to have seen predator and prey in action.

Whether those lucky few will grow in number in the coming months remains to be seen, but it appears Mulligan and Douglas did the right things.

Asked to comment, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service referred the Citizen to WildsafeBC, whose website provides a trove of information on staying out of trouble for those who come across any of a variety of animals, including wolves and moose.

If a wolf becomes defensive or territorial, WildSafeBC advises the person to slowly back out of the area without running or turning their back and to have their bear spray handy and ready to deploy.

If a wolf approaches or shows signs of aggression, whatever you do, do not run. Instead, be assertive by throwing rocks, yelling, making yourself appear large and threatening.

"It is important that you NEVER play dead with a wolf. Keep slowly backing away and out of the area until you can get to safety," WildSafeBC says.