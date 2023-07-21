Fraser Health announces launch of new $9M robotic surgery program

Photo: Fraser Health

Starting fall 2025, patients visiting Royal Columbian and Surrey Memorial hospitals can benefit from robotic surgery — thanks to the $9-million robotic surgery program announced by Fraser Health on Thursday.

The program, which is a first in Fraser Heath, according to the news release, will have a surgeon sitting at a console, operating remote-controlled robotic arms that perform laparoscopic procedures.

According to Dr. Dave Konkin, regional medical director and regional department head for surgery at Fraser Health, the program will benefit patients by “enabling more precise and minimally invasive surgery, leading to less pain and scarring as well as faster recovery times.”

Come fall 2025, qualified surgeons from the two hospitals can utilize the robotics to help provide patients with the best care as robotic surgery is becoming more prevalent for both oncological and non-oncological surgical procedures.

While Royal Columbian Hospital will begin using the robotics for urological procedures, Surrey Memorial Hospital will employ the robotics for ear, nose, throat (ENT) and thoracic procedures.

Fraser Health said they will then later look into expanding the program to include other surgical specialities.

“Robot-assisted surgery has been proven advantageous in shortening patients’ recovery time, and I am pleased we will be able to bring this leading surgical technology to patients within the Fraser Health region,” said Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Minister of Health, in a statement.

“This investment is a demonstration of our commitment to innovation and patient-centred care and our work to provide surgeons with access to the best tools available. We look forward to the benefits this new program will provide patients and surgeons for many years to come.”