Spill in Fraser River: Coast Guard investigating New West incident

A paddlewheeler has been determined to be the source of a substance released into the Fraser River Thursday afternoon.

The Canadian Coast Guard said it received a report about 2:10 p.m. of a “sheen” on the Fraser River near Quayside Park. It said the sheen was drifting downstream towards the Pattullo Bridge.

“Canadian Coast Guard responders were deployed to the scene and determined the source of the pollution release to be the paddlewheeler at the New Westminster Quay,” said the statement. “At this time, our crews are actively working to determine methods to stop further discharge of pollutants.”

According to the statement, the Canadian Coast Guard is working with the owner of the vessel, who is acting “diligently and taking measure to remedy the situation.”

The City of New Westminster is aware of the incident.

Staff are looking into it, communications officer Ashleigh Young said in an email.

Photos posted to social media showed members of the New Westminster Police Department at the scene.

“Our officers responded to a report of a possible oil spill in the water in front of the Quayside market,” said NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver. “Emergency Management BC and the Canadian Coast Guard were notified of the incident. As there was determined to be no risk to the public, and the source of the spill was unknown, no further assistance was requested from the NWPD.”