New Coquitlam millionaire was 'too short' to see seven-figure payday

Photo: BCLC

Rosa Rodriguez thought she only won $1,000 in a lottery jackpot earlier this month.

The Coquitlam resident admitted she was "too short" to see the machine, scanned her ticket once more and had to lean up to see the total.

To her surprise, she counted three extra zeros in realizing she won $1 million from Lotto 6/49's draw on July 8.

"I could not believe I just won a million dollars," Rodriguez said in a release from the BC Lottery Corporation.

"Still shocked and floating in the air!"

Rodriguez said she purchased two tickets for the draw.

The first was from London Drugs at Coquitlam Centre, which resulted in the seven-figure payday, and the second from a Chevron in Port Coquitlam, where she scanned both tickets.

Rodriguez's dream-come-true moment is now helping her plan a trip to visit family in the Philippines, where she also plans to build a new home.

She said the money will also go towards a trip to the place she first met her husband — Singapore.

"He was so excited and gave me a hug," Rodriguez said, noting her husband was the first to learn of the $1-million victory.

She added her winnings will also help her son and contribute to renovations at her Coquitlam home

More than $63 million in Lotto 6/49 earnings have been won in B.C. in 2023 to date.