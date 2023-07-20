Seven charged in massive Coquitlam drug trafficking investigation

Photo: RCMP Coquitlam RCMP seized several kilograms of illegal and illicit drugs, as well as several firearms, between April and December 2021 during a special project to take down known drug traffickers in Metro Vancouver.

Charges have been laid against seven suspects nearly two years after a major drug trafficking ring in the Tri-Cities was shut down.

In 2021, police seized a slew of illicit drugs, guns, hundreds of thousands of dollars in vehicles and cash, and other illegal items at multiple locations during a sting operation known as "Project Eneowise."

This included Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, as well as Richmond and Vancouver.

In an update today (July 20), RCMP said charges were approved on July 7, 2023, for the group of individuals involved — six men and one woman ranging from 26 to 56 years old, five of whom are listed as Tri-Cities residents.

"The success of this project demonstrates the unwavering commitment to aggressively pursuing organized crime networks working within the Vancouver Lower Mainland," said Supt. Keith Bramhill, Officer in Charge of Coquitlam RCMP, in a statement.

"We will continue to enforce against the illegal drug trade and disrupt criminal networks often to create safer communities."

Eneowise began in fall 2020 as a means to target known drug traffickers across Metro Vancouver.

The investigation ultimately led to seven search warrants executed over nine months — between April and December 2021 — uncovering a cache of drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons, firearms and luxury vehicles.

The haul included:



Approximately 51,000 counterfeit Xanax pills (15.3 kg)



Eight (8) kilograms of cutting agents



5.4 kilograms of cocaine



Three (3) kilograms of fentanyl



1.8 kilograms of MDMA



866 grams of methamphetamine



828 grams of ketamine



100 OxyContin pills



12 semi-auto carbines



11 handguns



Various magazines and ammunition



$164,455 in cash



Four vehicles with an approximate value of $150,000



The suspects, and their charges, are as follows:

Joshawa Hall, 27, from Coquitlam



Conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances



Possession of restricted firearms with ammunition



Careless storage of firearms



Possession for the purpose of trafficking



Unauthorized possession of firearms



Luka Cipin, 27, from Coquitlam



Conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances



Possession of restricted firearms with ammunition



Careless storage of firearms



Possession for the purpose of trafficking



Owen Cooper, 28, from Coquitlam



Conspiracy to traffic in controlled substances



Possession of restricted firearms with ammunition



Careless storage of firearms



Possession for the purpose of trafficking



Christopher Abra, 40, from Chilliwack



Possession for the purpose of trafficking



Katrina Desjarlais, 30, from Coquitlam



Trafficking in controlled substances



James Gueulette, 56, from Port Coquitlam



Trafficking in controlled substances



Tanner Kadylo, 26, from Alberta



Trafficking in controlled substances



Coquitlam RCMP's drugs, organized crime and uniform crime reduction units were the leads for Project Eneowise.

Other agencies called upon included the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC), Richmond RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department.

Anyone with more information about the drug trafficking incidents or of any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood should call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.