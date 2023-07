Photo: BCWS map The fire, south of Highway 97C is listed as out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new wildfire south of the Okanagan Connector.

The fire, located at Minnie Creek, is estimated at 1.5 hectares in size. It’s south of Highway 97C and west of Highway 5A.

The fire was discovered shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday and is currently burning out of control. The cause is under investigation.