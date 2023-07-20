Police watchdog called in to investigate fatal Burnaby crash

Photo: Shane MacKichan B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal crash on Hastings Street near Willingdon Avenue in Burnaby Wednesday morning.

A pickup truck involved in a fatal collision in Burnaby Wednesday morning may have been fleeing an earlier collision with a taxi in Vancouver, according to police.

The Independent Investigations Office announced Thursday that it has been called in to investigate a deadly two-vehicle crash on Hastings Street by Willingdon Avenue at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The Vancouver Police Department has told the IIO there was a collision between a Chevrolet Silverado and a taxi near the intersection of Hastings and Abbott streets shortly before 5 a.m. that morning, according to an IIO news release.

“The driver of the truck reportedly continued eastbound on Hastings Street towards Burnaby following the collision,” stated the release.

The Silverado then reportedly collided with a Toyota Supra at Hastings and Willingdon.

The female passenger of the Supra was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred as it was reported that a VPD officer observed the truck travelling at a high rate of speed between the two collisions,” stated the IIO release. “Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm what actions, if any, the officer took and whether they played any role in the second collision.”